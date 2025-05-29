A DRIVE through Burger King restaurant could be coming to Brynmawr and be part of an overall development that creates over 60 jobs in the town.
At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, June 5, councillors will decide a planning application by Starburst limited for a drive through Burger King, a pizza restaurant/takeaway and a tanning “shop” on land at Blaina Road in Brynmawr.
Provision for 30 parking spaces is included in the scheme which includes four electric vehicle charging points.
A number of objections have been raised against the proposal.
These were on the grounds that there are already 15 fast food restaurants and takeaways in the town; that the development would contribute to the rise in child obesity, as well as cause anti-social behaviour.
Objectors also point out there are 10 tanning salons within a 10 mile radius of Brynmawr.
The report by development management team manager Steph Hopkins. notes that Brynmawr Town Council objected to the proposal.
This is due to traffic congestion already in the area and that the development if approved would: “cause further chaos” for motorists and pedestrians.
The town council were also under the impression that this land at was intended for leisure purposes.
The report shows that an outline planning to build 25 homes and a drive through restaurant at the site were approved back in 2018.
A further application providing details for a drive-through Costa Coffee shop was approved in 2019.
But since 2020 no further progress has been made to develop the site.
Mrs Hopkins said: “It is acknowledged that the proposal is a departure from the Local Development Plan (LDP).
“There has been no interest from residential developers during the lifetime of the current LDP, a time period spanning 13 years, despite the fact there has been outline planning permission on the site for residential development since 2018.”
Mrs Hopkins adds that it is “worth noting” by councillors that the site’s allocation for housing in the current LDP is not going to be part of the new replacement LDP.
Mrs Hopkins continued: “Nevertheless, members must weigh up the land use allocation of housing against the proposal of a drive-through/restaurant, pizza restaurant/takeaway and a tanning salon.
“With the exception of the land use allocation, the scheme broadly complies with policy.
“This must be weighed up against the strict adherence to a policy that requires only housing on the site.”
Mrs Hopkins concludes: “It is considered that on balance, the development proposal would not have an unacceptable impact on the character, appearance or amenity of surrounding area and wider landscape, or the safe, effective and efficient use of the highway network.”
