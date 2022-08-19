Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 47% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 34.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 28 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to August 14. This was up from 17 in the previous seven days.