The group says that the Mon & Brec Canal, a vital heritage waterway which has operated for over 225 years, is facing an existential threat due to NRW’s current abstraction licence. The licence severely restricts the flow of water into the canal. This is not because of drought or water shortage, but to protect the River Usk, a Special Area of Conservation. Yet the modelling used to inform this decision has proven unreliable, with the canal running dry just ten days after reopening earlier this year.