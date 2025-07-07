Calls are growing for the Member of Parliament for Monmouth to back the calls for a government U-turn on the ‘Family Farm Tax.’
It comes after Catherine Fookes, the Labour MP for the county, voted for a heavily diluted version of the UK Government’s welfare reforms after the Prime Minister made several concessions on issues including Universal Credit and PIP.
Meanwhile, Conservative Senedd Members continue to call on Ms Fookes to back their calls to reverse Labour’s changes to its inheritance tax relief policies, calling them “damaging.”
Peter Fox MS has now launched an attack on Ms Fookes, saying that if she was prepared to back a number of government U-turns on welfare, the MP should join their calls to reverse the so-called Family Farm Tax.
“What we saw recently in the House of Commons was nothing short of astounding,” he said.
“To see the fundamental basis of the bill change whilst its being debated shows a Government that simply has no idea what they are doing.”
I truly believe that most Labour MPs didn’t know by the end what they were actually voting for, as the bill has been subjected to so many U-Turns, yet the Labour MPs, including our own MP in Monmouthshire voted it through.”
Mr Fox said the willingness of some Labour MPs to simply change their mind on the issue leaves the door open for Ms Fookes to change her mind on the Family Farm Tax.
“It does show that Labour MPs are willing to vote though U-Turns from their original policy positions.”
“With this in mind, I hope they turn their attention to the devastating Family Farm Tax, that will quite honestly decimate the industry unless something is done. In a rural constituency, such as Monmouthshire, I would hope our MP is aware of this, and will work with me to see this damaging policy reversed.”
Comments
