LAURA Anne Jones MS has criticised the Welsh Government for failing to act for months after the UK Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on the legal definition of “woman”.
The Supreme Court handed down its judgment in April, clarifying that the word “woman” can be lawfully interpreted as referring to biological sex in certain legal contexts, a decision with significant implications for equality law and devolved public policy
. Despite the ruling’s importance, the Welsh Government has yet to make any oral statement in the Senedd outlining its position or explaining how it will respond.
This week, Ms Jones met outside the Senedd with members of the Women’s Rights Network, who have raised concerns about the Welsh Government’s ongoing silence on the issue.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said, “As a woman, a mother and a public servant, I find it extremely troubling that there has been no action on this.
“It has been months since this landmark judgment, and still, the Welsh Labour Government has offered no clarity, no statement, and no leadership.
“This is not some obscure legal technicality. This ruling goes to the heart of how women’s rights are recognised in law and policy, and the Welsh Government’s silence speaks volumes.
“It’s time to stop dithering. The public, and women and girls in particular, deserve to know how this Labour Government will respond. We need a clear commitment to protecting sex-based rights, not more fence-sitting. It’s time to just get on with it.
” The Wales Women’s Rights Network tweeted to thank Ms Jones, adding, “It’s good to know there are some in the Senedd who respect the law and care about the rights of women and girls. “There is a concerning absence of leadership on this from our First Minister.”
