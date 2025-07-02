NHS staff across Wales have threatened to take strike action following a poor 3.6 per cent pay award.
Members of Unite, one of the country's leading health sector unions, voted in heavy numbers to reject the pay award and indicated they are prepared to take industrial action demanding that the Welsh Government make improvements to their pay.
Unite members in Wales said the pay award is unacceptable. 87 per cent rejected it and said they were prepared to take strike action to try to achieve a better and fairer pay increase.
Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said: "The government in Wales needs to address critical problems now. And the biggest is the pay and conditions of frontline workers without whom the NHS cannot survive.
"Workers cannot wait any longer for decent pay and better conditions. Any further exodus from the workplace will simply see the NHS in Wales fail to function. The Senedd needs to come back with an improved pay offer before it's too late."
Unite now wants the Welsh Government to open up pay negotiations with unions. If negotiations do not happen, Unite says it will have no choice but to start the formal industrial action ballot process. Any industrial action could affect a number of services, including ambulance services, where Unite has particularly high membership.
Paul Seppman, Unite Lead Health Officer for Wales said: "Our sincere desire is to negotiate a better and much deserved pay increase for our members and NHS staff but our members are prepared to take action if there is no improved award.
"Morale in the NHS in Wales is at rock bottom. For over a decade staff have seen real terms cuts to their salaries and simply cannot take any more. The Welsh Government must act now to rectify this situation."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.