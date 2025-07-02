Despite having U-turned on his previous proposals last week, Sir Keir Starmer was forced to make even more concessions to Labour MP rebels up until the final hour of the vote.
Mr Fox has expressed his concern at this further U-turn by the UK Labour Government and highlighted this was one in a long line of such decisions taken by the Government since July 2024, suggesting the UK Government lacked political strength and leadership.
Peter Fox, said: “It is clear that the chaos surrounding Labour’s attempts at welfare change have left the public finances in further difficulty.”
“Labour simply cannot bring themselves to make any much- needed meaningful changes to the welfare system here, further increasing the size of their financial black hole resulting in more tax and spend policies.”
“The Chancellor has previously said she will not raise taxes; however, Labour have already gone back on their word once this year when it comes to raising tax on working people, I would not be surprised if that happens again.”
“What the people of Wales need is a decisive government with the strength to make meaningful improvements to people’s lives, not this chaos and consistent u-turning.”
