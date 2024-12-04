A WOMAN has been arrested, following a road traffic collision on the A40 at Raglan heading towards Abergavenny, last night.
Gwent Police responded to the call at around 11.35pm on Tuesday 3 December.
Officers attended the scene, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
It has been confirmed by Gwent Police that the collision involved two cars - a Peugeot and a Mini.
The driver of the Mini, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution. The woman, from the Newport area, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drugs; she remains in police custody at this time.
The A40, which was closed from the Raglan roundabout towards Abergavenny, for a short time, has since re-opened.