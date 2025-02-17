Officers investigating a report of an assault in Abergavenny town centre are appealing for witnesses.
The alleged physical altercation took place outside of a bar in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny at around 3am on Saturday, February 1.
Several people were injured, including a woman who attended hospital as a precaution.
It is believed that one of the victims has not been identified, officers are concerned for their welfare and are appealing for them to come forward.
Three boys - two aged 15 and one aged 16 - and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray following the incident. They’ve since been released on police bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, sending a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: at www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ quoting log reference 2500033608.