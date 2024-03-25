As Easter approaches and the promise of warmer days beckons, White Castle Vineyard eagerly prepares to open its gates and Cellar Door for the 2024 season.
It has been an intensely busy couple of months for the couple, following owner, Robb’s investiture to receive his MBE for services to Viticulture.
Reflecting on the transition from winter to spring, Robb and Nicola Merchant share their excitement for the upcoming season and reflect on the vineyard's journey thus far.
"The March hare springs to mind as we prepare to welcome visitors to our vineyard for the first time in 2024." Nicola commented, “It's a busy month ahead!”
With opening hours from Good Friday through to Easter Monday (10am – 5pm) and plenty of opportunities to create lasting memories.
Excitement mounts as White Castle Vineyard prepares to unveil its latest releases, including the highly anticipated Cabernet Franc – a likely first for the UK – , the renowned Pinot Noir Précoce Reserve and a selection of intensely delicious whites, rosés and reds.
White Castle Vineyard also invites wine enthusiasts to mark their calendars for Welsh Wine Week 2024, (May 24th to June 2nd). The couple say “stay tuned” for updates and events as the vineyard continue to delight wine lovers across the country.
For more information about White Castle Vineyard, please visit www.whitecastlevineyard.com