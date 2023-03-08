The 50-page pamphlet, which has pages dwelling on the culprits’ sins, confessions and prayers for redemption, says: “The principal actor in this barbarous tragedy was Henry Jones, the son of Thomas Jones, late of Monmouth in South Wales, and Grace his wife; parents miserably unhappy to bring into the world so ungrateful and unnatural a wretch, that justly came to suffer an ignominious death, for bereaving her of life, from whom he thus derived his own.”