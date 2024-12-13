There are many festive events taking place this weekend in the area as we get closer and closer to Christmas Day. Here is a short round up of the events taking place.
HAY CHRISTMAS FAYRE:
On Saturday, December 14, Hay Christmas Fayre is taking place in Hay-on-Wye at Memorial Square, several halls, Hay Castle, the Clock Tower and beyond.
Over 100 traders bring Christmas to the Square and streets of Hay and Hay Castle this weekend with festive gifts, street food, mulled wine, carol singing, Father Christmas and more!
Christmas Foodie & Craft Market, Brecon:
Join Brecon Farmers & Makers at their famous Christmas Market where local farmers mix with artists and crafters, all selling their wares. Expect a visit from Brecon's mischievous Mari Lwyd and live festive music all day.
The market takes place tomorrow, with doors opening at 9.30am.
It's all indoors so there's no need to worry about the weather and there will be a pop up cafe too.
Abergavenny Christmas Market (Part 2):
The second of two Christmas Markets is taking place in Abergavenny Market Hall on Sunday, December 15 from 10am - 4pm.
While you shop to pick up your amazing local crafts and Christmas gifts, you can also grab some scrumptious Street Food and make a day of it!
Abergavenny Craft Fair:
You'll find an eclectic array of Arts, Crafts, and Gifts direct from the maker. 40+ of the local crafting community will be showcasing jewellery, art, sewn and wooden creations, and many other types of handmade treasures.
The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 14) at Abergavenny Market Hall.