The Brecon Choir Festival returns from July 17-20 2025, filling the mountains with song as voices from across Wales and beyond come together.
Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to grow as a celebration of choral music, community and creativity - rooted in Welsh tradition while embracing international influences.
In 2025, the festival will welcome world-class choirs such as the BBC National Chorus and The King's Men from Cambridge. This year’s theme - “Music, Man… Machine” - takes inspiration from the poetry of Welsh literary giant R.S. Thomas, exploring his vision of the natural world as a bulwark against the rise of technology.
Highlights include a visit to Maes-yr-Onnen to hear Seven Poems by William Mathias, a Thomas-themed performance by Hemiola, and talks featuring experts such as Tony Brown and Helen Wilcox from Bangor University.
The weekend will also feature five world-premiere choral works - including a new setting of Song by R.S. Thomas, composed by rising star Lucy Walker - along with guided festival hikes and vibrant discussions set against Brecon’s breathtaking landscape.
Star performances include:
• BBC National Chorus of Wales sing Carmina Burana
• The King’s Men from Cambridge
• Pendyrus Male Choir
• Hemiola present R.S. Thomas: Music, Man… Machine
• Only Boys Aloud Academi
Festival highlights include:
• Festival Choir Trail: Surprise pop-up performances and sing-alongs in iconic Brecon locations
• Cymanfa Ganu: A grand Welsh-English hymn finale in the timeless tradition
• Festival Hike: A guided trek through Brecon’s awe-inspiring landscapes
• Afterglows: Late-night, informal singing sessions steeped in Welsh spirit
• Festival Chorus: Singers from near and far come together for a massive opening-night performance of Elijah
• Premiere of ‘Song’ by Lucy Walker: A new work from one of the UK’s brightest rising choral composers
More information on the programme and tickets for the Brecon Choir Festival are available at: www.breconchoirfestival.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.