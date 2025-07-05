Oasis kicked-off their long awaited comeback in Cardiff on Friday night, with the Liam and Noel Gallagher stepping out on the stage together for the first time in 16 years.

The band performed to 70,000 fans at the Principality Stadium on July 4 - the first of several ‘Live 25’ dates across the UK, with another night in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

The band were supported by Cast and Richard Ashcroft.

The setlist for the night was as follows:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring it on down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock and Roll Star

Encore:

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova