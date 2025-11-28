The wet weather is set to make a return over the weekend and early next week as the Met Office issues a warning for rainfall in the area.
Storm Claudia brought also significant rainfall and tragic flooding to the villages of Skenfrith and Grosmont when it made landfall, however the latest warning from the Met Office is a signal that the calm after the storm is over.
A yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for 6am on Saturday morning (November 29) and will expire at 11.59pm, with a chance of up to 80mm of rainfall.
There are no flood alerts currently in place for the surrounding area.
