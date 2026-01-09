ALL schools in Blaenau Gwent have been closed today due to the snow brought to the county borough and many other parts of the country by Storm Goretti
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said in a post on Social Media: “Following information from headteachers we can confirm that all school sites in Blaenau Gwent are closed today.
“Schools will communicate with parents and carers in relation to any online learning arrangements.”
The council has also confirmed that all Flying Start Hubs which provide childcare for those under four years old have also been closed.
The Household Waste and Recycling (HWRC) centres in Abertillery is also closed due to the weather while the facility at New Vale in Ebbw Vale is closed “as normal” as it would be on a Friday,
All Waste and Recycling Collections have been “suspended.”
The council has said: “We will advise later if crews will be out on the weekend, so check in for further updates.”
The council has also given an update from Adult Social Services. and said: “No community options buildings are open today.
“Adult social work teams are operating but priority cases only.
“Home care services will have some disruption / delays in visits but are being prioritised based on need.
“Cwrt Mytton Care Home, supported living and Augusta House all operating as normal.”
“Ebbw Vale and Tredegar Community Hubs and Libraries will be open as normal.”
But the council has not confirmed whether the hubs in Abertillery and Brynmawr will open – and said they will provide and update later today: “as soon as we know more.”
To keep up to date with the latest situation visit https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/emergencies-crime-prevention/council-service-disruptions/
