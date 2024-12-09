Following an emergency meeting The Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) which represents over 100 of the leading visitor attractions in Wales passed a resolution recommending that members close down their attraction for one day on Tuesday of this week in response to the Welsh Governments proposed tourism tax where their own government reports indicated such a tax would damage the Welsh tourism industry.
In the latest commissioned Welsh Government report, their own findings showed that in the worst scenario over 700 tourism jobs could be lost by this tax, with a revenue loss of £40 + million with these figures were based on a 1.6 per cent drop in visitor numbers. Many in tourism expect the drop to be more.
“Few people in Wales realise that this tax will also apply to them. Hence, if Welsh people take their holiday in Wales they are taxed, but if they go to England for their holiday they won’t be taxed. Only one thing is certain about this proposed tax and that is like all taxes they go up,” said one concerned member while another expressed concern over the recent increase in National Insurance
Many members also commented that last year there was a 23 per cent drop in the number of visitors staying overnight in Wales and 60 per cent of Welsh attractions saw less visitors than in 2023.