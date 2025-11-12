PUPILS from Haberdashers’ Monmouth School will join pupils from Monmouthshire Comprehensive School, Indigenous leaders, youth delegates and global climate advocates at the United Nations COP30 Summit in Brazil.
This will highlight Wales’ leadership in sustainability and the young people’s school’s pioneering work to spotlight how local actions can drive global change.
“At Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, we aim to equip our students not only to understand the world, but to take responsibility for shaping it. Their involvement at COP30 reflects a clear commitment to informed action, principled leadership, and global citizenship,” said Melvyn Roff MBE, Head of Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.
“We are proud to see our pupils representing Wales on an international stage, not just as observers, but as contributors to real conversations and real solutions.”
Hosted by the Welsh Government in partnership with Size of Wales, the event “From Forest Roots to Global Action: grassroots and Youth Alliances for a Deforestation-Free Future” will unite communities from Wales, Peru and Brazil to champion youth leadership and deforestation-free futures.
The pupils will share their experiences of driving deforestation free supply chains in their school setting as well as their efforts to collaborate embedding sustainability across school life. From food systems to conservation initiatives across their whole town, demonstrating how young people can meaningfully influence global change.
“This event is about solidarity, from Indigenous Forest guardians to Monmouthshire classrooms, we can all be part of the solution,” said Barbara Davies Quy, Deputy Director of Size of Wales, who will open the event.
“It shows that every action, no matter how small or local, can be part of a global movement to end deforestation.”
The school’s sustainability programmes include Pupil-led environmental leadership pathways, Deforestation- free food and ethical supply chain learning, Biodiversity stewardship and nature-based projects, Waste-reduction and campus-wide sustainable practices, Global citizenship embedded into learning.
Students will join speakers including Téofilo Kukush Pati of the Wampís Nation (Peru) and Ju Kerexu of the Avá-Guaraní People (Brazil), whose communities protect millions of hectares of rainforest and lead innovative land stewardship initiatives.
“It’s been inspiring to see the Monmouthshire pupils embrace their Deforestation-Free Journey,” said Nicola James, Sustainability Officer for Haberdashers’ Monmouth School and Deforestation Free Campaign Lead for Size of Wales.
“They’ve explored how everyday choices in Wales connect to forests around the world, from food and farming to the products we buy. Their curiosity and commitment show that young people aren’t just learning about climate change; they’re leading the movement to stop it.”
“Our students have learned that their actions here in Monmouth are part of a much bigger picture. Their involvement in COP30 highlights the strength of collaboration across our schools and Wales’ shared commitment to a sustainable future. It is something the whole of Monmouth can be proud of,” said Hugo Hutchinson, Headteacher at Monmouth Comprensive School.
“I am incredibly proud of what our pupils have achieved on this deforestation-free journey. It has been a genuinely powerful experience in ethical citizenship, not just talking about having a voice, but using it. Embedding sustainability across our curriculum has empowered even our youngest learners to understand their role in shaping the future.
“To see our pupils now contributing to COP30 is inspiring, and it gives me real confidence in the change they will continue to lead,” said Shelley Tokar, Deputy Headteacher at Osbaston Primary School.
Monmouthshire County Council Leader Mary Ann Brocklesby and Deputy First Minister for Wales Huw Irranca-Davies will also speak at the event, demonstrating Wales’ commitment to climate justice and ethical supply chains at COP30 unfolds in Brazil, home to some of the world’s most vital tropical forests.
The session will be streamed via the UK COP30 Pavilion YouTube Channel, amplifying voices from Wales, the Amazon and the Atlantic Forest globally.
The event is called: From Forest Roots to Global Action: Grassroots and Youth Alliances for a Deforestation- Free Future on Thursday November 13 at 11.30am until 12.30pm (Brazil) and 2.30pm until 3.30pm (UK). You can watch the event after the UK COP30 Pavilion YouTube Channel.
