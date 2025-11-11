National Grid Electricity Distribution says its substation upgrade in Abergavenny will strengthen the electricity network for thousands of homes and businesses across Monmouthshire and Mid Wales.
The project will boost capacity, improve reliability, and prepare the network for future demand.
Ryan Watkins, East Wales Projects Team Manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Our teams live and work in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to invest in the future of South Wales. By increasing capacity at Abergavenny, we are helping to provide a reliable and resilient electricity supply that supports the local economy and also ensures the network is future-ready and equipped to meet growing demand.”
The project involves replacing transformers at a substation in Abergavenny to strengthen network resilience, support the local economy, and prepare for growing demand.
This upgrade will increase capacity and improve resilience across the network in Mid Wales, stretching from Abergavenny through Brecon and as far north as Rhayader.
Local businesses have played a key role, with materials sourced from suppliers in Merthyr Tydfil, Swansea, Cardiff, and Cwmbran, supporting the regional economy.
This work is part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to delivering a safe, reliable electricity supply that supports local economic growth.
