MONMOUTHSHIRE has been hit by severe flooding overnight, affecting homes, businesses and key roads across the town. We have spoken to local dignitaries of Monmouth who have provided a comment of the current situation.
MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes said: ““My thoughts are with everyone affected by the severe flooding overnight.
“The scenes across the county are shocking and I can only how devastating this is for residents whose homes and businesses have been affected.
“This morning I spoke to Gwent Police for a full update on the situation. I am also in contact with Monmouthshire County Council and Natural Resources Wales, and will continue to push for as much support as possible for the clean-up.
“I’ve offered my support in any ways I can over the coming days and have spoken with several residents who have been affected.
“Thank you to the incredible emergency services who worked through the night to evacuate residents and keep people safe.
“Monmouthshire has a fantastic community spirit and I know we will continue to pull together and support one another as the clean-up begins.”
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with every household and business affected by the devastating flooding we have seen overnight.
“Our teams have been working tirelessly in partnership with the emergency services and Natural Resources Wales throughout the night and will continue to do so. Abergavenny and Monmouth have been hit especially hard.
“In Monmouth we have been operating rest centres overnight for those who have had to leave their homes. The operation to ensure residents are safe will continue.
“We ask that people in the area avoid going into Monmouth at this time to let the blue light services continue their work.”
Monmouthshire County Council will continue to issue updates via all social media channels and on monmouthshire.gov.uk/storm-claudia.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.