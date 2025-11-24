THE Punch House in Agincourt Square, Monmouth is hosting a charity music festival this weekend (November 29-30) to raise funds to go towards the Monmouth Mayor’s Fund to assist with the flooding.
They have numerous bands booked which are local or have some allegiance to Monmouth that are going to be doing hour slots from 12 pm till close on both days.
All of the musicians are appearing free of charge to try and raise funds.
Bands include: My Tin Monkey; Monmouth Male Voice Choir; The Forfeits; Greedy Souls; ;Urban Freeway; Ramz; and Bad Influence.
The Mayor’s fund for flood hit victims stood at £140,760 on Wednesday lunchtime, and the aim is to raise £150,000.
To donate, go to JustGiving.com and search for ‘I'm raising £150000 to Monmouth Mayor's fund to help Monmouth residents affected by the devastating flood’
