MP Catherine Fookes has lent her support to resident and businesses hit by the flooding in Monmouthshire overnight.
“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the severe flooding overnight. The scenes across the county are shocking and I can only imagine how devastating this is for residents whose homes and businesses have been affected,” said Mrs Fookes
“This morning I spoke to Gwent Police for a full update on the situation. I’m also in contact with Monmouthshire County Council and Natural Resources Wales, and will continue to push for as much support as possible for the clean-up.
“I’ve offered my help in any way I can over the coming days, and have spoken with several residents who have been affected.
“Thank you to the incredible emergency services who worked through the night to evacuate residents and keep people safe.
:Monmouthshire has a fantastic community spirit and I know we will continue to pull together and support one another as the clean-up begins,” she said.
Reform Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones has also expressed her shock at the devastation wrought by Storm Claudia across the area.
"My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by flooding from #StormClaudia. A huge thank you to all the emergency services, MCC and everyone involved in helping people and making areas as safe as possible. It is heartbreaking to see the devastation to homes and businesses in Monmouth, Abergavenny and across my region,” she said.
“If you are trying to get in touch with family members in Monmouth, electricity has been down and people have been evacuated to the Leisure Centre. All donations welcome to help those who didn’t have time to gather their belongings. Whilst the heaviest rainfall associated with #StormClaudia has now passed through, slow responding rivers will continue to rise.
“National Resources Wales (NRW) are urging people to stay away from swollen riverbanks and do not to attempt to walk or drive through floodwater. If you have to travel, check your journey before setting out and follow any diversions in place. There are a few roads closed. Monmouthshire County Council are keeping people updated on road closures, so see their social media,” she said.
