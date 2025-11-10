The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity is hosting an afternoon talk by Linda Edmunds MBE, Consultant Nurse for Heart Failure and Cardiac Rehabilitation at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at Crickhowell Sports Association Pavilion on Tuesday, November 25 from 1:45pm
With years of experience supporting heart patients and their families, Linda brings warmth, knowledge, and practical advice and will be sharing her expert insights into heart disease, how it affects people’s lives, and the vital role of cardiac rehabilitation in long-term wellbeing.
Her talk will also explore the powerful lessons healthcare professionals gain from listening to heart patients, and how these insights are shaping better care and recovery. And she’ll be taking questions from the audience afterwards.
Linda leads heart failure clinics across Chepstow, Monmouth, Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale, Newport, Pontypool and Caerphilly, plus hospital-based cardiac rehabilitation classes in five locations. Her team provides evidence-based care from medication management to emotional support, tailor services according to patients’ individual needs.
“I love walking alongside patients through every stage of their cardiac journey – from hospital diagnosis to rebuilding their lives at home,” says Linda. “Witnessing patients regain confidence through our heart failure and rehabilitation programs is what drives my passion.
“Seeing each person’s unique recovery milestones reminds me daily why I chose nursing - helping people not just survive their cardiac conditions but truly thrive!”
This free event is hosted by the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, which works closely with ABUHB’s Cardiac Team and provides long-term cardiac rehab exercise classes at community venues across North Gwent. Linda’s talk will be followed by the Charity’s Annual General Meeting, with members of the public welcome to stay on and learn more about its work and impact.
Whether you’re living with a heart condition, caring for someone who is, or simply interested in learning more about heart health, this is an afternoon not to be missed. For more info go to cardiac-rehab.org.uk.
