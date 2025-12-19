SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has delivered 40 Christmas hampers to veterans and beneficiaries across South East Wales this Christmas, helping bring festive cheer to members of the military community during what can be a challenging time of year for some.
Now in its third year, the Christmas Hamper scheme has grown from a small initiative into a valued part of the branch’s annual activity. This year, the branch invested around £1,600 in hampers, each filled with traditional festive food items including Christmas puddings and mince pies.
The hampers were distributed to veterans’ hubs and individuals across the area with recipients identified through close working with local hubs and nominations from the Wales Regional Office, ensuring support reached those most in need.
One beneficiary nominated by the Wales Regional Office, said: “Thank you to SSAFA for always being there when I’ve needed support. Over the past two years, they’ve been my rock and I can’t fault the help I’ve received.”
The scheme was coordinated by Branch Chair Mike Wheeler and volunteer Kevin Griffiths, with support from SSAFA volunteers across the region. Hampers were packed at Raglan Barracks by Mike Wheeler, Clare Woodward, Sarah Harding and Kevin Griffiths.
Mike Wheeler, Chair of SSAFA South East Wales Branch, said: “At Christmas especially, it’s important that veterans know they haven’t been forgotten. This initiative shows the power of volunteers working together to offer practical support and a bit of festive comfort to people across South East Wales. We’re proud to be able to deliver this for our local Armed Forces community.”
Since the scheme began, the branch estimates it has delivered more than 70 hampers to veterans and families across the region. Alongside providing practical support, the initiative has helped strengthen relationships with local veterans’ hubs and widen awareness of SSAFA’s work in South East Wales. To volunteer or fundraise for SSAFA, or to seek support, visit the SSAFA website
