It’s Christmas time dear readers! And you don’t have to be afraid! Not unless you’re a plump turkey waiting to be plucked, stuffed and roasted.
As for us, we’re walking in the air, courtesy of the out of date Baileys donated from the kind folk at the food bank.
Yet before the double vision kicks in and the inevitable shakes make it impossible to type, let alone hold a pen, here’s the penultimate instalment of the slightly portly Christmas Quiz.
Merry Xmas one and all!
In the spirt of generosity you’ll find the answers to yesterday’s instalment, and today’s, below.
89: The ‘Revenge of Billy the Kid’ was filmed in and around Abergavenny, but what does the unusual plot consist of?
90: In the 1870s what was found in the grounds of Dan y Bryn House on the Hereford Road and is now in the National Museum of Wales?
91: For what strange reason did the Bishop of Hereford visit St. Mary’s Priory Church in Abergavenny in the early 1300s?
92: At the turn of this century which Abergavenny band released their debut album entitled ‘12 Short Stories?’
93: Abergavenny Castle was built by who in what year?
94: In the 17th century Abergavenny Catholics risked a martyr’s death in the face of the Protestant faith to attend mass in the house of one of Abergavenny’s leading citizens. What was his name?
95: How did Crickhowell’s Standard Street get its name?
96: In what year did the Brecon Beacons National Park celebrate its 50th anniversary?
97: When the Beatles played in Abergavenny in 1963 what was their local support act called?
98: What Abergavenny building is immortalised in the famous diaries of Civil War soldier and Royalist Richard Symonds?
99: From 1924 to 1928 Abergavenny RFC very often used to change in mortuary situated in a lane at the bottom of Bailey Park. What was the lane called?
100: In the sixth century the Saxons were plundering as they did until Offa built his dyke in the 8th century. In 550AD a local ruler King Iddon asked for the prayers of which religious figure to come from Llanarth and say a few prayers to aid in the Celt’s battle against the invaders.
101: Llangibby was supposedly founded by which Cornish Saint said to have crossed the Bristol Channel to Wales with ten followers?
102: Llangibby’s White Hart Inn was first built in the early 1500s and was to become the property of Henry VIII as part of which one of his wife’s wedding dowry?
103: In 2003, The Guardian reported a famous poet made a cryptic reference to the White Hart Inn in his poem ‘Usk’. Who was the poet?
104: The White Hart Inn was originally built in the 12th century for who?
105: In 1866, what was the name of the missionary, now buried in Llanover, who reportedly stood on the deck of a burning ship in Korea flinging bibles to the locals, as soldiers attacked and later beheaded him?
I06: Usk was founded in 55AD as a Roman settlement named what?
107: What has Usk got in common with Whisky?
108: An underground reservoir was built in Abergavenny to replace the old open reservoir at Pen-y-Pound following rumours that what had been floating in it?
109: Which renowned Clydach harpist has played on a Manic Street Preachers album?
110: Designed as a ‘fairy-tale’ castle, the art historian Loudon dismissed Clytha Castle as what?
Day Four’s Answers!
67: The big Skirrid. 68: Noah’s Ark, when it passed this way during the great flood. 69: The second crusade. 70: ‘Behold the remains of the best knight who ever lived’. 71: ‘The Fan Dance’. 72: Edwin Morgan in 1871. 73: The Bluebell Inn in Tudor Street. The landlord was transported to Australia as punishment. 74: Five. 75: the son of a local doctor who drowned at that point in the river. 76: It is the largest lake in South Wales. 77: A village that was swallowed by an earthquake and now rests below water. 78: The surfacing of an old woman from the drowned village who kidnaps children and takes them back to her watery lair. 79: A Welsh king in the 10th century. 80: Walter Savage Llandor. 81: During the burglary of Castle Cottage at Llangybi, Garcia stabbed William Watkins and his wife Elizabeth to death. Their three children were hacked to death with an axe as they slept. To cap his bloody handiwork, Garcia set fire to the children’s beds before he made off with the family’s meagre possessions. 82: Ten torpedoes. 83: Off the coast of Cape Bon, Tunisia, with 31 men on board. 84: The Libertine. 85: John Wilmot, the Earl of Rochester. 86: A Spitfire. 87: Because it is in private woodland. 88: It is said that the Devil sat here having tea when well-known mythical local character Jack o’ Kent leaped across the valley from the Sugar Loaf to leave his huge heel print on the side of the Skirrid.
Today’s answers!
89: The horny farmer McDonald has his wicked way with a goat. Life returns to normal for the family, until the goat gives birth! The mutant offspring, called Billy, is subsequently tormented by the Farmer's sons, but It isn't long before Billy, who keeps growing bigger, plans revenge. 90: A Roman burial urn containing cremated bones. 91: The monks behaviour was so bad the Bishop had to visit and sort things out. 92: Ruby Cruiser. 93: Hamelin de Ballon in 1087. 94: Thomas Gunter. 95: In 1485, Sir Richard Evans raised his standard and mustered 3,000 men, who later shared Henry Tudor’s victory at Bosworth Field. 96: 2007. 97: The Fortunes. 98: St. Mary’s Priory Church. 99: Slaughterhouse Lane. 100: St Teilo, whose prayers were answered, and in gratitude Iddon granted lands to the church on which St Teilos Church in Llantilio Crossenny now stands. 101: Saint Cybi. 102: Jane Seymour. 103: T.S. Elliot. 104: Monks. 105: Robert Jermain Thomas. 106: Burrium. 107: The name ‘Usk’ comes from the Ancient British word wysg or uisge meaning water, and so has the same origin as the word "whisky.” 108: A dead donkey. 109: Katherine Thomas. 110: ‘Gaudily and affectedly common.’
