67: The big Skirrid. 68: Noah’s Ark, when it passed this way during the great flood. 69: The second crusade. 70: ‘Behold the remains of the best knight who ever lived’. 71: ‘The Fan Dance’. 72: Edwin Morgan in 1871. 73: The Bluebell Inn in Tudor Street. The landlord was transported to Australia as punishment. 74: Five. 75: the son of a local doctor who drowned at that point in the river. 76: It is the largest lake in South Wales. 77: A village that was swallowed by an earthquake and now rests below water. 78: The surfacing of an old woman from the drowned village who kidnaps children and takes them back to her watery lair. 79: A Welsh king in the 10th century. 80: Walter Savage Llandor. 81: During the burglary of Castle Cottage at Llangybi, Garcia stabbed William Watkins and his wife Elizabeth to death. Their three children were hacked to death with an axe as they slept. To cap his bloody handiwork, Garcia set fire to the children’s beds before he made off with the family’s meagre possessions. 82: Ten torpedoes. 83: Off the coast of Cape Bon, Tunisia, with 31 men on board. 84: The Libertine. 85: John Wilmot, the Earl of Rochester. 86: A Spitfire. 87: Because it is in private woodland. 88: It is said that the Devil sat here having tea when well-known mythical local character Jack o’ Kent leaped across the valley from the Sugar Loaf to leave his huge heel print on the side of the Skirrid.