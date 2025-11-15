South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has declared a major incident in Monmouth following severe and widespread flooding across the town and surrounding communities.
At 1:30 am today a major incident was declared by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service due to the flooding as a result of Storm Claudia.
Crews are working throughout the area alongside Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust (WAST), SARA, Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and colleagues from neighbouring fire and rescue services who have provided additional support.
Teams have been carrying out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks, and moving residents from affected areas to places of safety. Activity is ongoing and conditions remain challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked routes, and continued pressure on local infrastructure.
Area Manager Matt Jones commented:“This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected. I want to thank everyone involved for the professionalism and care they continue to show in very difficult circumstances.
"I would urge the public to avoid the Monmouth area completely where possible. The flooding is significant, and we need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most. If you are in immediate danger with threat to life or property, or need urgent assistance, please call 999.”
