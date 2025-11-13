New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Marmalade House Cafe & Tea Rooms at 28 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on November 11
• Rated 5: The Hop Garden at Kingstone Brewery, Meadow Farm, Tintern, Chepstow; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Red Door Deli & Diner at Millbrook Garden Centre, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Subway at 103a Wales 1 Business Park, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on October 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Monnow Bridge Fish Bar at 123 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 8
• Rated 4: Usk Traditional Fish and Chip Shop at 11a Castle Parade, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on October 8