Storm Claudia is expected to bring very heavy rain leading to flooding and disruption on Friday.
The amber weather warning for rain is in place from midday on Friday (November 14) and runs for 12 hours, until midnight.
A spokesperson for the weather forecaster has said: “Storm Claudia, previously named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, will bring rain that will become persistent and heavy during Friday.
“50-75 mm of rain is expected widely across this region with some higher ground likely seeing 100-150 mm. Impacts may be exacerbated by strong easterly winds, as well as thunderstorms later Friday afternoon and evening.”
The Met Office has also said there is a possibility of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. As well as this, there is the possibility of flooding in places too.
