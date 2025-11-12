Monmouthshire County Council has been awarded special accreditation for being a Real Living Wage employer, making it one of many organisations across the country to chase the status.
The Real Living Wage, unlike the UK Government’s National Living Wage, is independently calculated based on real-time living costs. To achieve the accreditation, the council must pay all direct employees the Real Living Wage, which is currently £13.45 per hour. But it also has to ensure all third sector staff, such as cleaners or security guards, get the same rate as its own staff.
18-year-olds also qualify for the wage, unlike the National Living Wage, for which employees must be 21.
The council says the accreditation demonstrates the county’s ongoing commitment to supporting its workforce and the wider community, especially during the continuing cost-of-living crisis
"It's fantastic to be accredited as a Real Living Wage Employer,” said Cllr Ben Callard, Cabinet Member for Resources.
“Monmouthshire County Council have been paying council officers the Real Living Wage for a number of years and ensuring that those who deliver essential social care services receive the same rate."
“The accreditation highlights our commitment to ensure that those companies that we contract to deliver services also pay their employees a fair rate, which reflects the actual cost of living. By paying the Real Living Wage, we're helping to reduce in-work poverty and support a more sustainable local economy."
There are over 600 accredited employers in Wales, including the likes of Careers Wales and insurance giants Admiral. But there are only four other local authorities in Wales to have achieved this status so far, following a call from the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales for all councils and public bodies to become Real Living Wage employers.
