At a curt pre-arranged nod of the head from William de Braose, the time-honoured bond between visitor and guest wasn’t so much broken but ruthlessly torn apart, as a horde of soldiers led by the Sheriff of Hereford, Ranulph Poer, descended upon the unarmed and shell-shocked Welshman and butchered every last one of them in a gleeful savagery. All that is except Prince Iorwerth of Caerleon, who is said to have wrestled a sword from a witless Norman and hacked his way through the throng to liberty and life.