CHOIRS, elves, Father Christmas, mince pies, a beautifully decorated donated tree and a Grand Prize Draw all entertained hundreds of visitors of all ages who spent time at Llanarth Village Hall on Saturday.
The aim of the day of Christmas events was to offer entertainment to local people and raise funds in aid of the village hall upkeep and The Village Alive Trust project to conserve and reuse the closed Grade II* listed St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth. The efforts of supporters resulted in the two charities receiving £1,500 each after costs, and a donation was also made to Tenovus.
Abergavenny Sing With Us (the local Tenovus choir) entertained at an evening concert along with the acclaimed Synergy Acappella Singers. Lyndon Trumper and Jan Francis rendered two fitting Christmas poems, the cricket club and members of the charity committees provided refreshments. The grand prize draw, for prizes donated by supporters, had a first prize of Hot Air Balloon trips for two. This was given by Virgin Balloons Airxcite Ltd and was won by Tanya Bendon, a member of the Tenovus group, whose late parents, Harry and Chris Powell, were well known stewards at the former Llanarth Social Club.
During the morning the hall was opened for a drop-in Coffee Morning. Musical entertainment was provided by a harpist and flautist and members of Cross Ash School choir. The afternoon session was a well attended children’s party run by Llanarth Cricket Club. The busy event included activities, food and Father Christmas arriving by Round Table sleigh to sit in his grotto and distribute small gifts to the young visitors, helped by his elves.
The organisers thank everyone who supported in any way, especially the band of helpers from the village hall, the Village Alive Trust, the Cricket Club and Llanarth Estate, and the prize sponsors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.