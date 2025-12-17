Abergavenny Sing With Us (the local Tenovus choir) entertained at an evening concert along with the acclaimed Synergy Acappella Singers. Lyndon Trumper and Jan Francis rendered two fitting Christmas poems, the cricket club and members of the charity committees provided refreshments. The grand prize draw, for prizes donated by supporters, had a first prize of Hot Air Balloon trips for two. This was given by Virgin Balloons Airxcite Ltd and was won by Tanya Bendon, a member of the Tenovus group, whose late parents, Harry and Chris Powell, were well known stewards at the former Llanarth Social Club.