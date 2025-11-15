Homes and businesses in Monmouth have been devastated by the effects of Storm Claudia, which were felt in full by the town during the early hours when the Monnow finally burst its banks.
Torrents of flood water poured down Monnow Street with teams from South Wales Fire and Rescue working tirelessly to carry out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks, and move residents from affected areas to places of safety.
The fire services says that as light breaks over the town conditions remain challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked routes, and continued pressure on local infrastructure.
Among the many businesses affected is the newly refiurbished Bar 125 which took to social media with dramatic pictures and videos
“Areas of Monmouthshire have clearly been heavily impacted, our teams will be out throughout the duration of the weekend to assess the damage and begin the clean up process. We will share more information in due course. For now we ask that you continue to stay safe and provide support, where possible, for those in need.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.