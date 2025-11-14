The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Monmouthshire constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 14, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Monmouthshire were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,282 out of 2,943,735 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,448 out of 1,026,956 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 871 out of 628,087 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 419 out of 258,619 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 362 out of 176,306 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 343 out of 169,886 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 308 out of 190,721 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 142 out of 84,825 total signatures
• Introduce Statutory Menstrual Leave for People with Endometriosis & Adenomyosis — 130 out of 72,771 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 111 out of 54,516 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.