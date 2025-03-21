Monmouth’s Welsh medium school has been opened six months and has already created fond memories for its pupils.
Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy opened to 18 pupils from Monmouth and the surrounding villagesin September 2024 with most of its students from English speaking families who are at the beginning of their Welsh language journey.
Although the school has only been open for a short while, it has worked hard to build relationships within the community and is proud to be offering an additional choice of school for children in the catchment area.
Currently based at existing accommodation at the town’s Overmonnow Primary the new Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy is set to open this year at a site on Rockfield Road,
The focus of Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy is on developing a caring ethos and effective classroom routines based on its core values of belonging, caring, thriving.
The school has been busy within its first six months - during the autumn term pupils looked at autumn through a range of different books and they also went into their local shop to buy pumpkins and ingredients for Welsh cakes to celebrate the season.
Later in the year at Christmas time the children visited Do-re-mi Jamboree in Pontypool as well as performing and singing in a Christmas concert at St Thomas’ Church which staff and pupils enjoyed very much
Earlier this year pupils celebrated Santes Dwynwen’s Day - the Welsh equivalent of St Valentine’s Day which is marked on January 29 - with a display of artwork in Monmouth Library.
To further the children's learning, the staff and parents have worked hard to create a new learning area which they can work in.
If you would like to know more about Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy and its plans for the future or are considering Welsh medium education, you can ring the school on 01600 738103 or email [email protected]