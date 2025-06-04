The James Powell Educational Foundation is celebrating 400 years of local help in education, providing support to students of Llantilio Crossenny for generations.
Unusually for today, it still provides grant funding to individual students annually, in contrast to modern student finance loans which must be repaid.
The trustees provide grants to students who are continuing their studies beyond the compulsory term of education, meaning those aged 16 and above can apply to have some or all of their costs covered for free. The only catch is that they must reside within in the Llantilio Crossenny parish area.
Its history is well documented, beginning with Powell’s Free School, which was founded by James Powell of Cymmerau on August 10th 1654.
“Involved in the formation of the Free School were of course James Powell of the one part, John Powell, brother and heir of the said James Powell,” a spokesperson told the Chronicle.
“Anthony Powell, Walter Powell, brother of the said Anthony, William Barry of Trerhiw, William Prichard of Trerhiw, and David Price continued to support students within the ancient parish throughout their lives.”
The James Powell Education Trust continues this work, and grants are available again this year, with applications opening on 1 September.
In years gone by, Powell’s Free School was the principal, and at one time almost the only, educational establishment in this part of Monmouthshire, and it is recorded as advertising that “from time to time [it] turned out boys who have succeeded well in life.”
Governing documents for the registered charity, state the modern role of it is to award to beneficiaries of scholarships, bursaries, maintenance allowances at any school, university or other place of learning.
But grants are also provided for school leavers who take courses to prepare themselves for the world of work, with financial assistance available for outfits, tools and the like to enable them in their chosen job.
The Foundation also helps by means of a library and the provision of amenities for the social and physical training in the day or evening.
The charity now provides for young people within its boundaries regardless of characteristics such as gender, race and religion. The James Powell Educational Foundation, and its predecessor, has now been helping for almost 400 years.
The core of its secular work is promoting and targeting grants to diverse young people who aspire to succeed with any sort of further and higher education.
In 2023, it was revealed that almost 40 per cent of people on Monmouthshire had qualifications of level four or above, that means either a degree, postgraduate degree, a higher national certificate or a diploma. However over 15 per cent of people in Monmouthshire in the same age group said they had no qualifications at all, so it is clear to see that the Foundation’s work could be valued.
Meanwhile, almost 4.5 million households with people aged 16-19 in full time education live in relative poverty across the UK, highlighting the need to support school leavers and students.
