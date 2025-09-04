A REMINDER from September 1 the Welsh Government will be discounting bus fares for 16- to 21-year-olds.
It will cost £1 along with a £3 day pass available, this will be on offer for a year and will extend to 5 to 15- year-olds from November and until then there will be reduced fares for children until then.
To have access to this 16- to 21-year-olds need to apply for a free mytravelpass if they don’t already have one and will be able to from July 21.
“This investment will make a real difference to communities all over Wales, but especially in rural areas.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “I am delighted to be launching a scheme that offers affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure, as well as supporting our efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.
“As we approach the summer holidays, I want to encourage all those who haven’t signed up for a free mytravelpass to do so from July 21, this will mean they can take advantage of £1 bus fares from September 1.
“I am also pleased we will be able to extend the scheme to 5- to 15-year-olds from November.”
£15m is being provided over two financial years from 2025-26 and 2026-27 to support £1 bus fares for 16- to 21-year-olds as part of the budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds.
The Welsh Government will invest a further £7m to extend the scheme to 5- to 15-year-olds, from November 3.
The scheme will be voluntary for bus operators.
