HAVE the Welsh Government’s education standards watchdog, Estyn advised Powys County Council on how post-16 education in the county should look like in the future, a councillor has asked.
Later this autumn it is expected that the council will kick off it’s “engagement” exercise on the controversial reorganisation of post-16 education, which could see high schools in Powys lose their sixth forms.
The need to address post-16 provision has been mentioned by education watchdog Estyn in scathing report published in March in which they said they had “significant concern” about the council’s education department.
In May, the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet agreed to go ahead and hold “engagement with key stakeholders.”
This is supposed to find a way forward ahead of a decision being taken on the issue next year.
The preferred way at the moment could see a sixth form college set up with one board of governors and management team across two sites in Brecon and Newtown.
Similarly, a sixth form college would be based across Welsh medium all-through schools at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth, Bro Caereinion in Llanfair Caereinion and potentially Builth Wells.
The Welsh medium sixth form would also be run separately.
The preferred option proposal has been met with hostility across Powys.
In the south east, Crickhowell High School – one of the top schools in Wales – has seen supporters launch a petition against the potential closure of its sixth form.
This has been signed by over 2,000 people.
In the north of the county, Ysgol Llanfyllin and Welshpool High School have jointly expressed concern with the preferred option.
Cllr Claire Hall (Liberal Democrat) who represents Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower has asked former council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt who is tasked with handling this thorny issue, for clarity over what Estyn want the council to do.
Cllr Hall said: “Specifically, has Estyn said that there is a need to reduce the number of English-medium school-based sixth form settings as can I find no reference to this in any of the published Estyn reports.”
Under the questions asked at any time process, cabinet member for post-16 Learning and Skills development, Cllr Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) has 10 days to answer the question.
One of the four recommendations from Estyn says the council needs to: “Work with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable, and meets the needs of all learners, and considers Welsh-medium and ALN provision.”
However, the report mentions post-16 reorganisation in just one paragraph.
Estyn said: “Local authority officers have worked with school leaders and wider stakeholders across the authority to develop options for post-16 learners.
“Over the past three years, the local authority has introduced the ‘Chweched Powys Sixth model’ to provide sixth form learning on twelve school sites.
“However, these arrangements have not led to improved learner outcomes, are not financially sustainable and do not support equal access to post-16 provision for all learners.
“As a result, progress in addressing post-16 transformation has been too slow.”
Estyn have been asked to comment.
