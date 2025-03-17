Laura Anne Jones has used a Senedd debate about International Women’s Day to voice “grave concerns about the ability of the Welsh Government to truly protect and support biological women and girls”.
The South Wales East Senedd Member raised her concerns after she said the Welsh Government were unable to define a woman.
In First Minister’s Questions, the Welsh Conservative Senedd Leader Darren Millar had asked First Minister Eluned Morgan to define a woman, but Ms Morgan failed to do so.
Mr Millar asked his question following a revelation from Laura Anne Jones that she had written to the Welsh Government last October asking them to define a woman and, five months later, still had not received a response. Jones also asked Mark Drakeford the question when he was First Minister, where he also did not give a response.
Ms Jones has been a longstanding and vocal advocate for protecting women’s sports and spaces.
Speaking the in the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“I have grave concerns about the ability of the Welsh Government to truly protect and support biological women and girls—truly protect them—and their sports, even though it's mentioned in one of the 'accelerate action' plans, and their spaces, when we can't even define one.
“I can’t believe, in 2025, that I’m having to say any of this. It isn’t about excluding anyone or putting anyone down, or not letting them play sport, it’s about ensuring that things that women have fought for for many decades are preserved: Basic rights.
“There has to be a way of being inclusive without it being at the expense of women.”