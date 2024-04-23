Well known canal artist John Alister Lewis has died at the age of 65. John, who assumed the name Alister Clifford in his professional capacity, lived in Llanover near Abergavenny, and was known for his fun-loving, dynamic and colourful interpretation of life in the area.
As both a canal enthusiast and artist, John had produced paintings of many different local scenes along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, including Goytre Wharf, Llanfoist, Govilon and Gilwern. His work was exhibited at Theatr Brycheiniog and The Court Cupboard Gallery, Llantilio Pertholey and he featured in an episode of the popular ITV Coast and Country television programme which focused on the canal. John will be fondly remembered by many as a signwriter and narrowboat painter based at Goytre Wharf and Llanellen.
He was born in Hereford and was a pupil at Llanarth Court School in the 1960s and 70s later returning to the area, to work at Llanarth Court School as an art teacher until its closure in the late 1980s. More recently, he lived in Llanover, where he loved the landscape and community. John, who had been suffering from prostate cancer, will be remembered warmly by all those who knew him and his work.