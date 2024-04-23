He was born in Hereford and was a pupil at Llanarth Court School in the 1960s and 70s later returning to the area, to work at Llanarth Court School as an art teacher until its closure in the late 1980s. More recently, he lived in Llanover, where he loved the landscape and community. John, who had been suffering from prostate cancer, will be remembered warmly by all those who knew him and his work.