THE storms, the floods, the grey slate skies offering nothing but doom, gloom, and claustrophobic rooms were all vanquished this week by day after day of unbridled sunshine.
Spring has sprung with a dance in her step and a smile on her lips as old man Winter was sent scurrying into the shadows to brood and throw temper tantrums about the way things used to be.
The time of the Ice King is over and the reign of the May Queen has arrived.
The stormy old bastard won’t go easy though and although we can probably expect a smattering of continued frost, dispiriting downfalls, and cold north winds, old man Winter’s powers grow weak and soon he’ll be little more than a memory of something faraway and forgotten on a warm Southern breeze.
The birds are singing, the daffodils are swaying, the lambs are leaping and the green shoots of recovery are on the move.
If it’s raining where you are, check out this video and see exactly what you missed in Abergavenny this week!