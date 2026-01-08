IT may be raining in Abergavenny, but it’s a different world up top, as one unlucky motorist found out on her way home from work this evening.
The video shows just part of the plucky commuter’s 30-minute walk from Keepers Pond to Govilon after being forced to abandon her car and travel on foot.
The lady explained, “I was travelling from Pontypool, and it was raining there, and so it didn’t cross my mind that it would be snowing on the Keepers. I got that wrong!
“There were a few cars backed up on the top when a policeman knocked on my window and said I’d have abandon my car and walk because they’d closed the road in both directions as a few vehicles had already gone off the edge and it wasn’t safe.”
The lady added, “I didn’t exactly relish the idea of walking to Govilon, but what else could I do?
“I passed the vehicles that were blocking the road on the way, but I didn’t see any that had gone over the edge.
“I was a bit disappointed that when I passed the police car near Fiddler’s Elbow, the police just sat in there without coming out to see if we were ok!
“However, the main thing is we all got down in one piece, and the road is shut for the time being.”
