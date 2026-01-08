Rail passengers are advised to expect alterations and cancellations today due to yellow and amber warnings for snow and wind across the Wales and Borders network.
While train services are planned to run as normal this morning, passengers are advised that from around 3pm and into Friday morning , Network Rail and Transport for Wales will introduce service alterations and will close parts of the rail network as weather conditions deteriorate, in order to keep passengers and staff safe.
Yellow and amber weather warnings for snow are in place across most of Wales from 3pm until midday on Friday, with up 20-30cm of snow possible in some areas. Strong winds of 40-50mph are also forecast, increasing the risk of fallen trees and additional disruption. Snow may also turn to sleet or rain at times, bringing a risk of localised flooding.
Snow, ice and freezing temperatures can significantly affect the railway, particularly points, signalling equipment and track conditions. Decisions on line closures will be made based on real-time weather conditions and safety assessments, with further updates issued as the situation develops.
From 3pm no trains will be able to operate on the following routes:
- Llandudno Junction to Llandudno - suspended.
- Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog - suspended.
- Wrexham to Bidston - suspended.
- Craven Arms to Swansea service (via Heart of Wales Line) - suspended
- Services west of Carmarthen - suspended
- Maesteg and Ebbw services - suspended
- Vale of Glamorgan and Barry line - suspended.
- Cardiff to Penarth line - suspended
From 3pm a reduced timetable will be introduced, with the following services operating:
- 1 train per hour (tph) Carmarthen - Cardiff Central
- 1 tph Cardiff Central - Crewe
- 1 tph Shrewsbury - Holyhead
- 1 train every two hours Shrewsbury - Aberystwyth
- 1 train every two hours on the Shrewsbury to Crewe local service
- 1 tph Birmingham International - Shrewsbury
- 1 tph Cardiff Central - Gloucester
- 1 tph Chester – Manchester
Core Valley Lines changes from 3pm include 1tph between:
- Treherbert - Cardiff Central
- Merthyr Tydfil - Cardiff Central
- Rhymney - Cardiff Central
A half hourly service between:
- Coryton - Cardiff Bay
Rail replacement services will not be able to run during the closures due to road conditions.
Network Rail teams are already taking a range of preventative measures ahead of the storm, including:
- Inspecting key drainage sites to ensure they are clear
- Checking points heating systems, as points can jam in snowy conditions
- Organising additional runs of snow and ice treatment trains and snow ploughs
- Arranging chainsaw teams to be on shift throughout the storm to respond quickly to fallen trees
Transport for Wales staff are also preparing for the weather by ensuring platforms are gritted, trains are ready for icy conditions, and by working closely with Network Rail to adapt service patterns as the storm develops.
Passengers are strongly advised to:
- Check their journey before travelling and throughout the day
- Allow extra time for their journeys
- Take extra care when travelling to and from stations, as platforms, steps and car parks may be slippery
Passengers are strongly advised to check their journey before travelling and throughout the day and allow extra time for their journeys. Rail tickets for Thursday 8 January can be used for travel up to Sunday 11 January.
Nick Millington, Route Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said, “Storm Goretti is expected to bring challenging conditions from Thursday afternoon and overnight, including snow, ice and strong winds, which can have a significant impact on the railway. While services are expected to run as normal on Thursday morning, from mid-afternoon onwards we anticipate the need to close some lines to keep passengers and our colleagues safe.
“Safety is our number one priority, and our teams are working around the clock, alongside train operators, to prepare the network and respond quickly as conditions change. We’d urge passengers to check before they travel and plan ahead, particularly on Thursday night and Friday morning.”
Patrick Allinson, Head of Control Operations at Transport for Wales added, “We've already seen a lot of snow across our network at the start of this year, and with Storm Goretti forecast to bring further challenging conditions.
“We are working closely with Network Rail to monitor the situation across the network. We're asking passengers to take extra care when travelling to and from stations, as platforms, steps and car parks may be slippery.”
Passengers should check the latest travel information at nationalrail.co.uk and https://livemap.tfw.wales/
Passengers / community membersNetwork Rail national helpline03457 11 41 41
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.