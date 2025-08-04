IT’S always great to look back and this video from 2011 recalls the heady days of Abergavenny’s annual carnival.
According to the Chronicle, the streets of Abergavenny were lined with thousands of people to watch the town's carnival parade weave its way amongst Saturday shoppers.
The overcast skies had cleared just in time for the sun to shine on the parade, which was led by stiltman Fiery Jack and the Rumney Coronets band.
Abergavenny's mayor Councillor Jane Foulser travelled in style a white limousine followed by a mass of walking entrants and a number of carnival floats.
A number of schools made up the walking entries along with the Deri Dads who were also taking part in the It's A Knockout competition.
Among the floats, local women dressed as the Pink Ladies, characters from the film Grease and regulars of Gilwern's Bridgend Inn dressed as characters from another film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
The pupils of Llantilio Pertholey chose another film theme and dressed up as characters from Shrek.
After the parade the carnival's activities focused on Bailey Park, but by this time weather had turned and the rains poured on the It's A Knockout tournament.
But that did not stop the competitors taking part in the television inspired event.
Carnival committee chairman Chris Evans said: "We are pleased with the turnout in the streets of Abergavenny and Bailey Park. And despite the heavy showers people managed to find shelter and stay to enjoy the afternoon's action centring around the It's A Knockout tournament.
"The teams were going to get wet anyway and so despite being down on numbers the competitors battled hard for their points."
The Picnic in the Park held in the grounds of the castle had to be abandoned after a heavy downpour on Sunday affected the public address system and prevented the musicians from performing.
Mr Evans said: "This was a real disappointment, but everybody realised that there was nothing we could have done to prevent this.
"The performers from the Abba tribute act said they would return to play at another town event later this year or next.
"However, a young group of morris dancers delighted the audience while the sun was out and we have already rebooked them for next year.
"The situation with the weather has taught us that by expanding the carnival we do need to plan for an alternative wet weather venue for next year.
Winners included:
Best motorised float: Llantilio Pertholey primary School - Shrek
Best walking group: Llanfoist Fawr Primary School - Around the World
Best dressed boy: Harvey Barker - Dragon
It’s a Knockout winners - Team Vigourous
