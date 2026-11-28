A wall on a street in the heart of Abergavenny has been fenced off from the public after it reportedly crumbled to the ground earlier today.
The scene on Market Street this afternoon shows the wall between Shepherd’s Ice Cream Parlour and The Vaults Y Fenni as it collapsed onto the road next to it.
The wall is in a busy part of Abergavenny, opposite the town’s popular market hall and other nearby businesses. The road also joins up with the pedestrianised part of Abergavenny Town Centre at its junction with Cross Street.
While new vehicles are blocked from entering Cross Street during core daytime hours (typically 10am to 4pm), vehicles already inside the zone can leave via Market Street.
It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.