The incident, near Hardwick Roundabout, reportedly involved one vehicle and resulted in a lane closure on the A465 before the route was reopened to motorists.
In an unrelated incident, another vehicle broke down just 60 metres away from the scene of the collision. In a statement, police said they had been called to the scene earlier today.
“Officers are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A465 at Abergavenny,” a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
“No injuries were recorded and the road has fully reopened to motorists.”
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