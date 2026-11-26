Gwent Police are appealing for information to find help find a missing 15 year old girls, who has been reported missing from her home in Ebbw Vale
Layla, was last seen at around 12.25am on Tuesday 24 November in the area of Beaufort, Ebbw Vale.
She is described as white, around 5'2" tall, with lip and nose piercings. She is known to wear wigs but is currently bald. She has links to areas in Blackwood, Ebbw Vale and Bristol.
Anyone with information on Layla's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600381576.
Layla is also urged to get in touch with officers to confirm that she is safe and well.
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