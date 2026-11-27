GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a convicted robber who has absconded from HMP Prescoed
John McGarry, 64, went missing on Wednesday, and his last known location was Morrisons, Cwmbran, at around 3pm.
A police spokesperson said: “He was serving a sentence for robbery. McGarry is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with cropped brown hair and brown eyes.
“He currently has stubble, a scar above his left eye and cheek, and a tattoo of a swallow bird on his right arm.
“McGarry was last seen wearing a grey beanie, a blue Nike jacket, blue jeans and crocs.
“He has known links to Coventry.
“It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating McGarry and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach McGarry and to instead call police if they see him or have any information on 101, quoting 2600383579, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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