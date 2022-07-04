Walkers reach for the skies in annual Three Peaks Trial

Love Zimbabwe charity trustee Lucinda Walker and charity founder Martha Musonza Holman completed the Three Peaks Challenge ( Pic from Love Zimbabwe/Facebook )

More than 250 walkers strode out in the Three Peaks Trial, taking in the Blorenge (561m), Sugarloaf (596m) and Skirrid (486m) and walking 20 miles in one day.

Love Zimbabwe charity founder Martha Musonza Holman from Abergavenny and charity trustee Lucinda Walker were among those completing the Gold route, raising nearly £2,500 in the process.

Martha, who formerly worked as a teacher in her African homeland, posted: “Smashed it! Despite bad weather. Huge thanks to everyone who has donated.”

And announcing yesterday that the fundraiser in aid of menstrual hygiene for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe was closing shortly, she added: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us for this fundraiser, we are eternally thankful.”

With slightly different routes, 68 started the Platinum challenge with Emily Marr, 27, from Bradford Upon Avon home first in 4 hours 41 minutes.

There were 178 Gold Route starters with David Wade, 47, from Abergavenny returning quickest in a time of 4.36.

Silver winners in a field of 12 were Droitwich couple Nick and Nicki Holmes, 50 and 49, who got back in a time of 6.11.

The Bronze challenge saw 16 starters with Westbury, Wiltshire, brothers, Hugh and Roger Devereaux, 63 and 56, back in a time of 5.03.

Lawrence Tulip from Cardiff was the oldest entrant at 77, who tackled the Platinum route.

The youngest at 12 was Tom Bevan from Reading who finished in 7.37.

The weather on the day (Saturday, June 26) started well, with a light breeze, but thunder at 2pm brought advice from the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team for people arriving at checkpoints to then use low level routes.

Event spokesperson Chris Lewis of the Cardiff Outdoor Group said: “In organisation terms, this year has been another challenging one with Covid still around.

“Also another difficulty was caused by Powys Council initially saying the under-repair Glangrwyney Bridge would be open for the event but then changing their advice 10 days before the 3PT to say the bridge would now be closed.

“This resulted in a major diversion having to be organised at short notice which was completed in time.”

Walker Rachel Sweetman posted: “Thank you so much for a great day - it was all so well organised and welcoming!

“Look forward to coming back next year and hoping to get all three!”

Mark Ketteringham added: “As always, it was well worth the long return journey my son and I made from Southampton, and I was pleased with my improved time doing the Silver route.

“We enjoyed the day, and the beautiful countryside and views. It’s a few years since I last did the Gold route, on my own, and so our joint challenge and goal is to prepare and complete the Gold route together at next year’s 3 Peaks Trial.

“Great organisation on the day, and our thanks to all who made it such an enjoyable day.”

Councillor Nick Tatum of Abergavenny Town Council helped in a number of roles throughout the day, while Fabian4/Racetek provided registration support and the on-the-day etag system.