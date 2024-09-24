The main span, stairs and lift shafts for the new accessible footbridge at Abergavenny station in Monmouthshire have been successfully installed by Network Rail and contractor Centregreat.
The Marches Line through Abergavenny was closed for the last three weekends, allowing a range of essential work to take place between Newport and Shrewsbury, including significant progress on the footbridge.
Train services on the line resumed on time yesterday morning (Monday 23 September) after the third of the three weekend closures.
In the coming months, engineers will continue to work on the glazing on the bridge as well as the cladding on the lift shafts before moving onto the mechanical and electrical installations.
Dan Parkes, Network Rail Capital Delivery principal portfolio manager, said: “We have made excellent progress at Abergavenny over the past few weeks, as any passengers using or passing through the station will have seen.
“All three weekends have been an intense period of activity utilising two large cranes. The main span is now in place for the bridge that will provide step-free access between platforms 1 and 2 when it is completed in spring 2025.
“We would like to thank all passengers and residents for their patience and understanding while we carry out these essential works for the project.”
The accessibility improvements being made at Abergavenny will mean all passengers – including those with limited mobility, those carrying heavy luggage or those with pushchairs – have step-free access between the two platforms for the first time.
Abergavenny is one of six stations on the Wales and Borders route becoming more accessible, with the improvements being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s Access for All programme.
Work on accessible footbridges continues at neighbouring Cwmbran, as well as at Newtown, Flint and Llanelli, while Ludlow station will see a lift added to its existing footbridge.