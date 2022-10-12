Victoria brings her jewellery to market
A local woman arrived at Abergavenny Market last week to launch her new shop, Victoria’s Treasure Corner.
Victoria Grattidge can be found in her market stall in Abergavenny Market selling her handmade jewellery, wax melt and rap and candles.
Her signature design being her bentwood rings that she’s been woking on for three years.
Victoria said: “I started the brand a year ago and I have been looking for somewhere to sell my items ever since.
“This stall came along just at the right time an it’s a great opportunity because the market has such good foot traffic.
“People can come in and put a face to a name.”
Victoria always tries to be environmentally friendly with her designs; all of the fine silver she uses in her jewellery is recycled or reclaimed.
She said: “We all need to make small changes to be eco-friendly to begin the domino affect.
“I’m still learning but I try to be as environmentally friendly as I can.
“All of my products have a low carbon footprint and I plant a tree though the national trust for every £100 I earn.”
Victoria began making jewellery at her children’s school fates but began making bentwood rings when she came to Abergavenny from Monmouth there years ago.
She makes the rings out of oak, pine, rosewood and the most popular Burwood material.
Its a stenos process beginning with cutting down the wood and cleaning it.
She then has to boil it and wrap it around a pipe to dry until sanding and sealing it.
The entire process can take up to a day to complete ring.
Victoria has plans to expand the business by teaching silver smithing, offering live casting where people are able to come in and have their body parts casted and also make custom bespoke bentwood rings.
She said: “I want to teach people these things because when you learn something new it brings fulfilment and satisfaction.
“It’s a platform to meet people and I’d love to get a community going.
“I just have some designs to replace that have been sold and then I can begin planning.
“It’s difficult because I have to ensure all of the safety aspects are sorted but I’m hoping it will be up and running on the lead up to Christmas.“
